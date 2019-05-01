To the editor;

Like many towns, Little Fort had their annual community “Pitch in” day April 28th. For many years Argo Road Maintenance has donated gloves, garbage bags, and hi-viz vests in support of this event, as well as a generous cash donation for a community project. Last year their generous donation went to an outdoor bench for the hall, the Recreation Society has attached a plague to it acknowledging Argo’s continued support of the Little Fort community. In a previous year we purchased two large planters which look so nice along side of the bench outside our beautiful hall.

My personal contribution to “Pitch in” day, is to clean the ditches between the two Lemieux Creek bridges on Highway 24. As with other years, this year I collected two bags of trash and two bags of recycling.

It astounds me in this day and age that people still litter?

Does anyone ever get caught and have to pay that $2000 fine?

Who are these people littering?

Well not to stereotype, but judging from the garbage I pick up year after year, they’re smokers, boozers and junk food eaters. The worst of which are those that pee in bottles, fill it with cigarette butts, put the lid on and toss it out the window, DISGUSTING!!! Pretty sure these offenders are not women.

For the first time this year, I noticed a new kind of litter, plastic cannabis packaging. Another bad offender is plastic lids, equally bad as straws, but not talked about as much for some reason.

The RCMP would make a killing if they had a road block at the bottom of the Highway 24 hill. It concerns me to think about how many drivers must be drinking from the abundance of cast out booze cans and bottles, no doubt getting rid of the evidence before the Highway 5 junction. Cans and bottles of all sorts, except for five Corona bottles with limes still inside, I suspect that litter bug is one person.

My annual trash bash was not all disgusting, I had a nice walk, got some exercise, helped my community, cashed in on two bags of recycling, found a perfectly good bungee strap, and to my total delight and astonishment found a $5 bill.

Thanks to all the good folks that take pride in their communities, and volunteer on “Pitch in” day.

I would bet my $5, they are not litter bugs.

Cheers!

Kathy Karlstrom

Little Fort