Island Health actions not misguided

Re: Island Health isn’t sharing locations of COVID-19 cases for privacy reasons (News, March 26)

To suggest Island Health is “keeping us in the dark” about the spread of COVID-19 is misguided, to say the least.

What would be the point of Island Health telling us where the latest case is? Would that make you act differently in your community?

The point is surely this: COVID-19 is a nasty and virulent virus that is knocking on the door of every city, town and community across this country and around the world. Social distancing, frequent hand washing and similar precautions should continue to be practiced wherever we are, regardless of whether our area has had a case or not. COVID-19 doesn’t respect borders.

Further, to suggest that those unfortunate people who have contracted the virus are akin to “serial rapists” or even “criminals” is utter nonsense. Indeed, the writer, or indeed, anyone one of us may be carrying the virus and not even be aware of it.

Finally, as an employee of Island Health for more than 40 years, I have never been privy to private patient information, and any attempt by myself or any employee of Island Health to access patient information, including family members, is a breach of confidentiality that could result in immediate dismissal.

Rob Cruse

Sooke

Sooke News Mirror