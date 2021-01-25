There are many companies located on the Island that use the word "Island" in their name

Island Gold a first class company

Re: “Name on egg carton not what it seems”

Recently your newspaper singled out one company on the Island who uses the word “Island” in their logo. I’d like to point out that there are many companies located on the Island, probably hundreds, that use the word “Island” in their name or on their logo. The vast majority of them find it difficult, if not impossible, to source all their ingredients from the Island.

These companies supply all manner of goods to the Island and contribute to the vibrancy of our Island economy. When many of these companies were smaller some may have been able to source all their ingredients from the Island, but often as they grow and prosper, the Island can no longer supply enough of the various resources they need.

This is particularly true in the food industry, as the Island only produces about 10 per cent of the food Islanders consume.

Island Gold is a first class product produced by an exceptional Canadian company. Their Island plant is the second largest egg grading plant in B.C. and we are lucky to have them located right here in the Cowichan Valley. This well run company actively promotes the growth of agriculture on the Island.

An example of this was when a local family wanted to get into commercial egg production on the Island under the BC Egg Marketing Board New Producer Program. Regulations require that they must prove a market need in their area. Island Gold was thrilled to step up and sign them on. As a result we have one more farming family on the Island and 5,000 more laying hens. On a weekly basis, this company grades and sells egg production from 90,000 laying hens located on Island farms. What these farms cannot supply is sourced primarily from Lower Mainland farms.

Celia Hayward

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen