Is Die Hard a Christmas Movie?
Read more:
Festive fun: What to do on Christmas Day
Vote in our weekly poll
Is Die Hard a Christmas Movie?
Read more:
Festive fun: What to do on Christmas Day
April 10, 1943 - December 26, 2019Passed away peacefully on Monday December…
The app will show where Santa is during his annual tour of Kimberley.
GFSAR president Grant Bernard also warned adventurers to plan ahead when exploring in the winter
The evenings are long, dark, and often wet! It's the perfect the time of year to curl up with a good book someplace warm and cozy. To make your reading activity even more enjoyable, Vancouver Island Regional Library has created a winter reading club - for adults!
Chargers miss final by narrowest of margins
Public square, one-way traffic proposed