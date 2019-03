Letter-writer wants to know what Justin Trudeau has to hide

Dear Editor,

Canadians know Prime Minister Justin Trudeau interfered in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Justin Trudeau fired Jody Wilson-Raybould when she wouldn’t let SNC-Lavalin off the hook.

Now we know Justin Trudeau shut down parliamentary investigation into the scandal.

What is he so desperate to keep secret and cover up? This cover-up needs to end.

Dean Clark, Langley