Build an eight foot high, two foot thick enclosure. Let them bunk together.

Institutions and asylums need to come back

I am so sick of hearing and reading about helping the homeless. They already get everything fro free, so why?

What about us workers, the elderly, the sick ones, who really need the help?

Drugs and booze is a choice, not a need.

As far as certain ones abusing the system, they go right back to the streets because they don’t try to work or straighten out. Dry them out before treatment, three months.

New housing, B.S. Build an eight foot high, two foot thick enclosure. Let them bunk together.

Us others must build fences at our expense to keep them out. B.S. I say, build on a semi-developed empty lot, more Warmland and medical facilities on the outskirts for them. That is enough. God’s sake, enough is enough. Do something for us others who pay for our safety and life.

Brenda Labonte

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen