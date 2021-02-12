Install speed humps on Gibbins Road

Dear North Cowichan mayor and council:

In the wake of a Feb. 5 vehicular tragedy on Cowichan District Hospital grounds, I now implore council to install a series of speed humps on Gibbins Road fronting our busy and beloved CDH.

The death of a local man, and injury of his passenger, saw his eastbound vehicle — for reasons still under police investigation — leave Gibbins Road by crossing the oncoming lane, hitting CDH fencing, and continuing along the CDH lawn before hitting trees and rolling.

That exact spot on the eastbound curve toward Hospital Hill was indeed the scene, about seven years, ago where two street-racing motorists lost control and careered off Gibbins, ending on CDH property and in the ditch.

Local authorities then debated installing legal, signed speed humps there to prevent racing and other dangerous problems.

Those relatively inexpensive humps may have prevented the recent tragedy at CDH, so I humbly request humps now be installed by council.

Furthermore, I was alarmed neither the RCMP, CDH nor Island Health officials released any information about this tragedy — aside from police confirming by phone a death had occurred on CDH grounds.

The public has a right to know legal details — but not sensationalistic details — of such accidents, while following privacy laws.

Learning of such tragic happenings on Facebook and other social media is potentially fraught with misinformation and rumour, leaving local folks confused and frustrated.

Hence, I now also implore council to request North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP issue press releases, in a timely manner, about all accidents and other cases probed by our local detachment.

Again, I understand some details cannot be released for privacy and other legalities.

Still, families and other folks cannot be allowed, in any case, to censor news simply because they do not want names and details released regarding an accident or other occurrence.

Democracy preserves our right to know everything legally possible.

Crown counsel in Duncan has confirmed there are things police cannot release under privacy laws — and sadly there are things police simply choose not to release publicly.

The latter is shocking and dangerous to the civil society which North Cowichan is sworn to uphold and protect.

Thanks for your kind consideration.

Peter W. Rusland,

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen