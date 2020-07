Inquiry to Furstenau got no response

Re: Elizabeth May endorses Furstenau

In January 2020 I wrote a polite email to Sonia Furstenau, as my MLA, about my concerns about changes in the BC Assessment Authority, and asking for her help. Sonia did not have the courtesy to even have one of her assistants send me a form response. Good luck Green Party if this is who will be leading B.C.’s Green Party. She is ambitious; but caring for her constituents? No.

Carol Money

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen