Informal 50 year high school reunion planned for August

An informal 50 year high school reunion is being planned for Aug. 29, 2020 to celebrate the graduating class of 1970. (File photo)

Dear Editor,

We are planning an informal 50th year class graduation celebration from Barriere Secondary School on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

If you graduated in 1970 we would love to have you attend. You are welcome to join if you were ever in our class, if only for a brief time.

Some people who graduated in 1969 and 1971 will also be attending.

We are still trying to locate the following from the 1970 grad class: Bonnie Campbell; Ralph Deane; Horatio Garcia; Brian McKirdy (possibly lives in Valemont); Joan Newberry (lives in Germany); and Roger Roisum.

We are also looking for Miss Davidson (who may go by the name Earley now) or any teachers who taught us from 1958 to 1970.

If you have any information on how to get in touch with anyone, please let us know.

You can get in touch with Starene Stewart (nee Wicks) at starenes@hotmail.com or Wendy Morton at 250-819-0795.

More information in regards to time, place and events will be given later.

So far, we are planning to meet for lunch at the Station House Restaurant, and will hopefully have a tour of Barriere Secondary School.

Please let us know if you will be attending by June 29, 2020.

Hope to see you there.

Starene Stewart and Wendy Morton

