Inattention more of a problem than speed

Having read the letter written by M. Spaeth, my comment is that the phrase “driving without due care and attention” is the more appropriate explanation for crashes than speed.

Granted speed is only part of the equation, that has many more factors that are added to it to make this a problem. One other thing mentioned was too few highway patrol personnel cruising the highways. There’s nothing like a patrol car to slow the traffic down to the proper speed limit.

As for the ICBC costs, ask this insurance company to explain to the general public the complexities of accident estimations, cost of parts, repairs. It is more often cheaper to dump the crashed unit rather that repair it!

George Manners, Cowichan Bay