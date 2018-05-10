In Our Opinion: What gates?

Like a parent chiding their child who keeps stealing chocolate chips from the cookie batter, the City of Prince Rupert must be getting tired of reminding residents to keep off its nearly completed parks and trails.

Gates do nothing for the most innocent-looking residents. Mckay Street Park may look finished, but the city still has to do mandatory inspections — hence the gates. But when we went to take a photo of the park for the story over the weekend, kids, as they do, had found a way in. Those little rebels.

Rushbrook is another tempting treat in the ocean-access starved community. In February, the city and Kaien Trails asked residents to be patient, keep off Rushbrook Trail until the bridges are in and the upgrades are complete.

Sure enough, families with strollers and grandparents and big ol’ grins could be seen emerging from the entrance where the gate was pushed down — possibly by someone else.

If anything, let Mariners Park be a lesson to all. Damage done to the new rubberized surface when the park was being built last October has become the scab that people know they shouldn’t pick but do anyway.

The park’s rubber matting is now in need of repairs. The city is once again pleading with people to leave it be until contractors come to fix it up. Summer is so close, we can almost taste it. Let those cookies bake so everyone can enjoy them when they’re ready.

