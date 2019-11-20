In Our Opinion: This is why shopping Rupert First matters

In the Nov. 14 print issue of The Northern View, beginning on Page A10, is our special section called Rupert First.

Rupert First is intended to drive home the point that local retail businesses do much more than sell you stuff. Each of the companies featured in the Rupert First section also employ your friends, family or even yourself — all of whom pay the taxes to make Prince Rupert — also B.C. and Canada for that matter — better.

But what you don’t generally hear about is what each of these businesses do on a daily basis — unless you are one of the many, many, many organizations, charities, etc… that are constantly needing their support.

By their support we mean free merchandise, services or straight cash donations that are absolutely integral to nearly every aspect community project, event or organization.

As you will note in the Rupert First section, just these 26 businesses employed 948 Rupertites and donated $ 739,000 last year to the many community groups and services. All of which could not continue without this support.

Rupert First is asking each of you to consider what you are actually doing when you go online or shop out of town for things that are very much available in Rupert.

READ MORE: Part 1: Death of Retail in Prince Rupert

Check out Rupert first before spending your money elsewhere. It’s not a difficult ask.

In fact, every click or trip out-of-town to purchase something that is available in Rupert at a reasonably competitive price is very much like walking into a Rupert business, asking for a donation for whatever cause you are representing, and then taking the money or merchandise and flipping the business owner the bird.

But be selfish, supporting Rupert businesses first is in your own self-interest, whether it be employment, your tax bill or your recreations or your community.

A quick look at the Rotary Auction Guide will show that Rupert businesses donated more than 650 items worth more than $85,000.

But take a closer look.

No where in the auction guide will you see a donation from Amazon, Rakuten, Google or Facebook et. al. And of course, they don’t employ anyone in Rupert or pay one single dime of taxes either.

Shop Rupert First.

READ MORE IN OUR OPINION: Wat-er you going to do about it?

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter