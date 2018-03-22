In Our Opinion: Rupert is not a personal landfill

Now that spring is here, the garbage that has been dumped all over Kaien Island is more evident

We get dumped on all the time in a variety of ways.

This winter snow dumped on the highway, and rain dumped on the city. People are getting dumped all the time, and so are cats, which is part of the reason the feral cat colonies are so populous in this city.

But arguably the worst type of dump is when it involves garbage — and not in the actual landfill or recycling depot.

We live amidst some of the most scenic locations in Canada. Raw natural beauty is everywhere. Along the Skeena River eagles perch on mounds of ice after feasting on eulachons. There are trails that carve through the temperate rainforest, and residents are often treated, when it’s not raining sideways, with views of rugged snow-capped mountains and sunsets over the Pacific Ocean. You get the point.

READ MORE: Tires, a couch and an oven door found on Wantage Road clean up

The problem is, if you look a little closer, if you get past the many derelict residences or store fronts, you’ll see the abandoned freezer on Wantage Road, a rusty truck cap down the side of a hill, and a moldy couch dumped on the side of a road.

In the past two weekends, volunteers have spent their time picking up what other people have dumped. More than 1,500 kg of waste was collected in the first weekend alone. There are another nine clean-up opportunities in 2018. If you’re not taking part in at least one of them, then do your part and stop dumping.

newsroom@thenorthernview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter