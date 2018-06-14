In Our Opinion: A parade of political platforms

Change was in air in Prince Rupert despite the throwback Seafest theme

Despite the throwback theme “The Way It Was” there were calls for change and political undertones at this year’s Seafest weekend.

There was the Fisheries and Oceans float with the message to ban ocean plastics. Then the fast and furious gang of cyclists, along with the adaptable hiker, promoting Complete Streets for Prince Rupert, a group that aims for better and safer designs of streets for all users in the city.

Every political figure was there for the occasion to share a smile and a handshake.

Mayor Lee Brain had flown in from Prince George, where he had joined the Electric Vehicle Highway committee. “It is a super efficient way for us to start to shift off of fossil fuels,” he said on how he hopes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Side note: this came after gas stations in northern B.C. were affected by a fuel shortage.

There was the obvious NDP duo, Nathan Cullen and Jennifer Rice, with easy smiles, as they took a break from challenging the federal government’s Kinder Morgan pipeline project. Then there was the even more obvious Conservative float with a sign shouting “We want LNG Canada”.

Even Eva Clayton, the first female president of the Nisga’a Lisims government, rode through the parade on her prize-winning float. And admidst the many volunteers that keep Seafest ticking, there were calls for volunteers during the parade, including the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, and the Mt. Hays Quickclimb floats.

It’s election season for mayors and councillors in B.C., and if some of them took a few hints, Seafest offered them a list of potential platforms laid out over the festivities.

