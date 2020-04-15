IN IT TOGETHER: Smile at life and share it around

Smile at being alive today. Then, try sharing a smile. Some may not smile back, but most will. Smiling is truly a gift that keeps giving. (Special to The News)

By Alex Bruce/Special to The News

This series covers a number of different wellness tips, and another one of the healthiest things that we can do for our brains is to smile.

Yep, simply smiling (authentically) releases hormones in our bodies that feels good.

Give it a try.

Allow those beautiful cheeks of yours to do some yoga and lift them up in to a smile.

Be curious and see if it actually makes a difference to your mood.

Just investigate. Maybe it does, maybe it doesn’t.

Think of something funny, and allow yourself to smile.

Maybe it’s an embarrassing moment that you’re over now, or a good joke.

When my son was little, he loved burning out of his bedroom and around the house yelling “Captain Underpants!” at the top of his lungs, completely butt naked with underwear on top of his head. That always makes me smile. He’s such a lovable goof.

Close your eyes and think of a good memory.

Allow yourself to smile as you do.

Think of your favourite spot on the planet, and imagine that you are there now.

Allow yourself to smile as you do.

Think of something that you really like about someone in your life, and allow yourself to smile.

Think about something you really like about yourself, and allow yourself to smile. How does it feel? Does your mood lift, even a little?

If it does, that’s healthy for you.

If it doesn’t, thinking positive things is still healthy for you.

Bathe in things that make you feel good when you think them.

The body is amazing in that it tells us what is good for us by making us feel great when we do it or think about it.

It’s incredible in that it tells us what’s not good for us by making us feel bad when we do it or think it.

It’s honestly that simple.

If we are anxious, it is because we are thinking thoughts or doing things that our body does not like. When you can, do less of that.

If we are happy or peaceful, it is because we are thinking thoughts or doing things that our body does like. Do more of that.

Your body likes to smile. It’s good for you. It’s even better when you share it, because like so many of the amazing things about being human, the more good things we share, the more good things spread, and the more good things we get.

Offer these suggestions to anyone else who you support – young or older. Ask them for a funny story, a great memory, a favourite place, or a positive thought.

It is physically and emotionally nourishing for both of you.

Smile at being alive today.

Smile and welcome any anxiety you may be experiencing, or any other emotion that is present.

Smile at another day of work.

Smile at your kids, your family, your friends, your neighbours, and strangers.

Some of them may not smile back, but many of them likely will – and they’ll pass it on.

A true gift that keeps giving.

– Alex Bruce is a health and wellness author and accredited meditation and mindfulness instructor, and this is excerpt from her: “Let’s Be Calm: The Mental Health Handbook for Surviving and Thriving Through Pandemic”

