In favour of development moratorium

I am for the motion being put forward by Councillor Justice re: meeting on Jan. 15, at 1:30 p.m.

Councillor Justice has proposed a motion expressing council’s desire to see only development within walking distance from services approved while the OCP is being worked on — council can’t dictate this since such approvals are a staff function, but staff are supposed to take into consideration the views of council.

Water, roads, services need to be kept in mind when developments are proposed. Taxes should not be the first consideration.

One Cowichan provided the information.

Christina Hunt

Chemainus