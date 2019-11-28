In defence of student climate activists

Regarding the letter by Murray Cantelon (Nov. 8).

With the heading incorporating the words “fear” and “children”, may I quote from another “foreigner” who stated what Murray Cantelon and other negative writers clai is “An Inconvenient Truth”. His letter certainly is a judgement call, and if one can read between the lines one sees a very negative and disbelieving attitude towards the facts coming from the world of science. But his ire is not directed at them and may I be alloed to point out that most environmentalists are not “self-serving”, just the opposite, they are attempting to mitigate an emergency and save their fellow citizens. Next, the “hysteria” he mentions is in fact a “righteous indignation” against the lack of attention by a. politicans, and b. a citizenship in the ilk of Murray Cantelon, who are not listening or do not want to accept the declarations comign from qualified, serious and dedicated scientists.

Regarding the onslaught of climate change, may I quote against himself: “enough is enough”. Next, I detect a subconscious angst against the “thing” called Greta Turnberg (sic). One could at least get her name correct: Thunberg! So, what is the problem with “foreigners” may I ask, and has he never heard the phrase “wisdom beyond their age”? As a retired educator I commend and support the positive initiations being generated by our young (next generation) students.

Continuing therefore, “demonizing” Cantelon states, in my humble opinion I have not heard them calling the politicians demons. Self-serving, ignorant, blind to facts, greedy, blinkered – these maybe, for a start!

Murray Cantelon should take the time to actually meet and discuss face to face with these local students and find out whether they are being “used by well-financed environmentalists”. And by the way, his jaundiced use of the word “environmentalists” speaks volumes about a lack of intelligent study as to what a true environmentalist is and what he/she is advocating. Maybe, the deniers should first look at the “speck in their own eyes” and see what proven life skills they are bringing to the discussion. He does then go on to use words like manipulated, exaggerated, unrealistic, victimhood, which are all judgement calls that need to be balanced by serious, factual and positive observations, which are then seen in realistic, constructive, and empowing actions.

So, basically he is saying: shut up, toe the line, stay in school where you belong! And don’t rock the boat I am in! Hmmmmm!

Peter Elliott

North Cowichan