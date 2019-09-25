Improvements completed on Willovale Marsh trail

Still heading to Fernie. I now have an ankle holder for my Fit Bit. So, we shall see if it adds more steps.

Join the Smithers Community Band and Way North of Dixie Jazz Band for a dinner, live music, dancing plus Oktoberfest contests and games. At the Legion Saturday October 5, doors open at 6 p.m., dinner starts at 6:30. Tickets available at Mountain Eagle Books, $20. Check out the Smithers Community Band Facebook page for more information.

A reminder, the first coffee house of the new season at the Round Lake Hall. They are welcoming Five Lives, a diverse group of well-weathered musicians, also, the other guest, Gerry Jenks from Houston on his claw hammer banjo. If you would like to present a song at the open mic call Judy 250-846-5296. Snacks are always welcome, $5 at the door.

The October schedule for Smithers Alternative Film Society: October 6, The Last Black Man in San Francisco (USA), a poetic and picturesque ode to the title city, to friendship and to finding a place to call home. October 20, Wild Rose (UK), a troubled young Glaswegian woman dreams of becoming a Nashville country star.

“The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly and lie about your age.” Lucille Ball.

Access Smithers has been working on the Willowvale Marsh trail, next to Ambleside subdivision, providing an area accessible for all. There are now benches to sit on, allowing time to enjoy the beautiful, restful area, the sound of birds, a soft breeze. Donations have helped put this together, and the people who helped are being honoured with plaques on the benches as their donations helped make this come to life. There is one place for one bench left. If you are interested to be a part of this project, maybe to honour a member of your family or just to have that one place filled, give me a call and I can connect you with the group: 250 847 4797.

The Bulkley Valley Concert Association’s fifth season will start Saturday October 5 with Krystle Dos Santos and her Motown Soul Cabaret. A powerful voice, infectious warmth and big band sound. Tickets available at Mountain Eagle Books, Adult $28, Senior $23, Student $15. For the five-show season series tickets are $130 (up to 17 per cent savings, limited availability, on sale only until October 5). More info: www.bvca.me.

Closing with: Stopped for lunch, heard a woman with a deep southern accent, had to talk to her. Brenda was born and raised in east Texas, now living in New Hampshire, we had a nice chat. I told her about my column, “A View from the Porch” and she laughingly told me a saying from Texas “In the North we put our crazy people in asylums. In the South we put our crazy people on the front porch and give them a glass of iced tea.”

