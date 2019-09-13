I’ll stick to voting for the principled, hard-working incumbent

When I reread Tony Odo’s letter to the editor about sending irrelevant politicians to Ottawa, I was struck by the notion that Mr. Odo was not so much complaining about a lack of position at the trough, but was really a letter waxing nostalgic about a time chronicled by Charles Dickens; when people knew who their betters were and were happy with the crumbs that fell off the table, or knew enough not to complain too loudly about the size of said crumbs.

Political historians rarely write tomes about forelock tuggers and yes men [unless they say something pithy on their way up the scaffold] but there are plenty of books written about courageous, committed people determined to make changes for the better for all of us. Majority parliaments have rarely done what has been promised, but if the only measuring stick is how many tax dollars can be shoveled off the truck in ones constituency, I think I’ll stick to my plan of voting for my principled, hard working incumbent candidate.

James Watt

Duncan