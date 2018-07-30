We need an education system throughout the world that sticks to facts

Ignorance an herbicide to democracy

There is no real definition of democracy except that it is like a plant and like all plants there are nutrient requirements and those will vary.

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,” —Nelson Mandela.

Ignorance is like an herbicide to democracy; evidence to support that is in the electing of Trump in the U.S.

We need an education system throughout the world that sticks to facts and not that what is proposed by the one per cent of the ruling wealth class.

Your grandparents drove old repairable cars and most vote today as their grandparents did but few drive such vehicles today. We are an ignorant bunch.

John McDonald

Duncan