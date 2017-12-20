If you plan on drinking, plan a safe ride home

Whiskey with car keys and handcuffs concept for drinking and driving

Editor,

Festivities, including alcohol consumption, normally increase during the Christmas / New Years holiday season. The RCMP encourages community members to make transportation arrangements prior to leaving for an evening of celebration involving alcohol.

Please ensure you plan for a safe return home prior to departure (e.g. designated driver, taxi) or remain at the destination. Celebrate the holidays but do so without jeopardizing the safety and peace of others. The Smithers RCMP, both General Duty and West Pacific Region Traffic Services, will be conducting additional road checks during the holiday season.

All Smithers RCMP personnel (police officers, administrative staff, guards, victim services, janitorial, volunteers) wish everyone a safe and joyful holiday season.

Merry Christmas

Rob Mitchell, Staff Sergeant

Smithers RCMP