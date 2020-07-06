If you don’t like Hamlets policies, live somewhere else

Only a jerk would choose this place, then demand the institution violate the tenets of their faith.

Re: “No doctor assisted death allowed at Hamlets”, (Citizen, July 2)

This residential care facility is owned by a faith-based health-care management company.

“We respect that people have a choice in which long-term care home they wish to reside in, and acknowledge that Island Health will accommodate people who would prefer to live in a long-term care home that allows for the provision of MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying) on site.”

They have a policy “that allows all activities leading up to MAiD, such as assessments, to take place in their facilities.”

“Island Health has policies in place to transport anyone who requests MAiD to another location.”

This sounds to me like both parties have made very reasonable accommodations to ensure MAiD is still an option.

So if you don’t like these policies, go live elsewhere.

Yes, our tax dollars are supporting 80 individuals by subsidizing their stay at this facility, but residents do have a choice of whether they want to go there.

Only a jerk would choose this place, and then demand that the institution violate the tenets of their faith.

Lori Hamilton

Cobble Hill

