If there was a vaccine for COVID-19, would you take it?
Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19
COVID-19 closes sites around the world as stocks, oil prices sink
The 63rd annual Festival Of Performing Arts started March 4 in Burns Lake. The festival which covers many genres includes piano, vocal, speech arts and instrumental. The festival goes till March 12 at the Island Gospel Fellowship Hall and then the Speech Arts will be held at Francois Lake and Grassy Plains schools on March 13. The Gala Honours Concert is on March 14 at 7 p.m. back at the Island Gospel. The adjudicators have come from all over B.C.; CarolJoy Green from Prince George, Stephen Smith and Sarona Mynhardt from Vacnouver and Calvin Dyck from Abbostford. Seen here is Naomi Tearoe (Lakes District News photos)
Some of the funds will go toward purchasing six new school buses
The recipients of the 2020 Bill Konkin Citizen(s) of the Decade award have been chosen.
The LRCA was awarded a $317,000 grant for their affordable housing project
Seeking volunteers to help with the April 15 count
The Salvation Army in Houston recently moved locations from Ninth Street now to the Houston Mall. On March 7 they celebrated their new location with a grand opening. Russel Tiljoe was in attendance and he blessed the new location, along with Major Dave Macpherson, area commander from Vancouver. The new location is much larger for food storage and houses the thrift store also. (Angelique Houlihan photos)
