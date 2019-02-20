Idea of national program for homeless not bad, but armed forces not the answer

Her suggestion to use the Canadian Armed Forces betrays a lack of understanding of the issues

Re: Simone Black, Media Watch solution to homelessness and addiction

I write to applaud Ms. Black’s deep commitment to ending homelessness, addiction and unemployment by creating and funding a national program of response.

While her suggestion to use the Canadian Armed Forces as the mechanism betrays a lack of understanding of the issues, the people, their experiences, lived reality, life history and even age, I believe her suggestion to employ national funds through a deployment akin to putting the entire country on a war footing is masterful in its scope.

I congratulate her on her passion and her courage. Hopefully her knowledge will soon catch up.

Keith Simmonds

Duncan