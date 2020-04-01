Hopefully his actions will put an end to the abuse of "soft tissue injuries"

ICBC on the road to recovery, thanks to Eby

I would swear from the tone of Evan Begbie’s letter that he must be a lawyer, rather than a member of the public. (“ICBC and the road to ruin”, Citizen.) If he is a lawyer, I wonder if his concerns are for the financial stability of ICBC or having his “snout” yanked out of the trough?

It’s time that chasing ambulances by lawyers has come to an end. I commend Attorney General Eby for having enough guts to stand up against members of his own profession, being the Trial Lawyers Association. Hopefully his actions will put an end to the abuse of “soft tissue injuries” and the associated fraud that Begbie refers to.

Eby has promised a reduction in the cost of ICBC insurance for taxpayers because of the changes. Personally I would have been willing to pay more, to have lawyers removed from the equation, than a reduction in fees.

Oh yes, I’m sure there will be a few glitches in the revision to ICBC, but I firmly believe that ICBC is NOT “on the road ruin” as Begbie suggests, but instead on the road to recovery, thanks to Eby’s efforts.

John Walker

Cobble Hill

