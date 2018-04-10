I strongly support the government’s efforts to stop double billling

I am writing this letter in support of the province's goal of stopping double billing by some (and I suspect many) private clinics and also to decrease the unacceptable wait times for surgery and diagnostic issues.

This is a long time coming and will greatly reduce the patient having to go to these “for profit” gougers. All in all, it will be a much better system and money well spent. These “for profit” greedy folks are bloodsuckers in our society. They should study their Hippocratic oath that they agreed to uphold on getting their license. Once again, I strongly support the government on this issue. This would alleviate the long waits, frustration and pain suffered by these folks during these totally long waits.

Joyce Pelletier