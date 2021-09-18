I recall the relief of terrified mothers when the polio vaccine appeared

Re: Objecting to vaccinations

I recall when I lived through the UK polio epidemic with two of my playmates ending up in leg irons.

I recall the relief of terrified mothers when the vaccine appeared and we all lined up in school to receive it. In my day vaccinations were administered in the schools and parents did not have to much say in it.

I am horrified to witness serious objections by mothers with children in arms objection to the expert medical advice we are receiving and thankful to the government for their efforts to irradicate Covid. We are lucky that one can recover from COVID, however, if some other terrible affliction were to appear again, that put their children in leg irons, would they be objecting and demanding their rights?

A. R. Shaw

Campbell River

Campbell River Mirror