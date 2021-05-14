Hugs & Slugs, while we wait for the summer

Hugs to all the health care professionals and other helping hands at the Cranbrook mass immunization centre. The Curling Club was transformed into a peaceful, well-ordered, informative and friendly space for the delivery of the COVID jabs. The care and attention given to each recipient was reassuring and very evident. Thank you for keeping us safe! (Oh, and PS - Happy Nurses Week!)

Hugs to all the health care professionals and other helping hands at the Cranbrook mass immunization centre. The Curling Club was transformed into a peaceful, well-ordered, informative and friendly space for the delivery of the COVID jabs. The care and attention given to each recipient was reassuring and very evident. Thank you for keeping us safe! (Oh, and PS – Happy Nurses Week!)

Hugs: To most of the staff of a certain business that are so helpful and welcoming in the store.

Slugs to the few staff that continue to not wear their face masks properly. Very disrespectful to your customers and to your co-workers that are following all the guidelines.

Hugs: My mother, who is 97, phones in her weekly grocery list to Save on Foods. She had been in lock down for the entire year, and so looks forward to talking to the kind ladies who take her phone calls, and do her shopping. So, big virtual hugs to the Wednesday ladies!

Hugs: To the young couple that drove me home from the Superstore on Saturday afternoon. Thanks for all the help!

Hugs: To Joy and Jill at Telus in the Tamarack Mall. Thank you for going above and beyond in getting my IPad working once again. Outstanding customer service.

Hugs: To the staff at the Kimberley Post Office thank you for going above and beyond. You are always so friendly and helpful.

Hugs: To the wonderful ladies at McKinnon Park who took the time remind their bigger children that they were sharing the park with little children and needed to give them space. It can be so hard to share space at the park and these ladies and their children were so respectful so everyone can have fun!

Slugs: To the road maintenance contractor responsible for the highway west of Moyie: It is full of massive pot holes and they keep putting silly little red signs up to point out the pot holes. One would think they would fill the holes instead of digging more holes.

Hugs: To the dynamic father and son team, Oliver and Owen, who have given their time and knowledge so generously. The work they completed for the Cranbrook Arts, located @ 1401 5th St N, is greatly appreciated!

Send Hugs and Slugs to shannon.stewart@cranbrooktownsman.com. Submissions may be edited for content, tone, or subject matter. Publication is not guaranteed.

Cranbrook Townsman