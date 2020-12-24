Hugs & Slugs: Merry Christmas to all our readers and contributors

Hugs: A big hug to Dave Humphrey for his weekly "It happened this week…" compilation of historical news items from Cranbrook and area. Always an enjoyable read.

Hugs: A very belated Thank you to First Street Appliances for opening your business on a holiday Monday so we could get a replacement refrigerator. You were so obliging and considerate. Merry Christmas.

Hugs: To the Cranbrook RCMP for stopping speeders at Gyro Park on 7th Avenue South this past Saturday. The RCMP can see that this is a problem area with speeders. Why isn’t Cranbrook City Council addressing this issue with electronic speed signs, cameras or seasonal speed bumps?

Hugs: Big Christmas Hugs to the foursome who strolled around 16th Street South, off 14th Avenue last Friday evening, knocking on doors and treating us to lovely Christmas carols. What a nice thing to do.

Hugs: A big warm hug to all my neighbours up at Jimsmith Lake who have installed a magnificent skating oval and three community rinks for public use. Your diligent work with shovels and quads has paid off for lovely fun in the sun. Merry Christmas one and all!

Hugs: Big hugs to Hot Shots for spreading Christmas cheer by delivering free coffees to down town businesses. Much appreciated and so delicious! Thank you for your community spirit!

Hugs to all those involved in the Reverse Parade! It was so much fun to drive around with so many others and be impressed by all the lights. Thank you to Connect Church and the organizer, 2dayFM, the Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Santa and all the households that decorated and had their lights on and to all of us who enjoyed the night. This event really boosted our spirits. Merry Christmas to all and may the year ahead be Awesome!

Hugs to the snow angel family that arrived yesterday to help shovel our snow.

Hugs: Big Hugs to all the Cranbrook residents who have spent the time decorating for Christmas. It has been fun driving around looking at all the lovely creations.

