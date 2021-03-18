HUGS AND SLUGS: Mount St. Francis is a minefield

We'll let you read to find out why that is

Dog hugs are great, but dogs and their owners are also responsible for a couple slugs this week. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

HUGS: We have a large family from children to great-grand-children who live near and far. However, we also have really wonderful friends and neighbours in this Nelson area that have reached out and showered us with love, help and food over this trying time. A heartfelt hug and thank-you to this community for coming together in a very trying time.

HUGS: Some time ago I lost one of my hearing aids while in Nelson. I would like to thank the person or persons who found the hearing aid and turned it into Connect Hearing. I now have it back. Thank you as you have saved me the price of a new hearing aid.

HUGS: To the creators, builders and funders of the new North Shore hiking trail — it’s a masterpiece!

SLUGS: To dog owners who aren’t picking up after their dog at Mount St. Francis. It’s a minefield out there!

HUGS: To Apex Forest and Wildfire Services, who voluntarily appeared to clean debris off the tennis court on Lower Six Mile. Great community spirit. Tennis players and skate boarders will be greatly appreciative. Thank you.

SLUGS: Shame on you dog owners! Took a walk along the Kootenay Canal and was shocked to see all the dog poop everywhere. You know who you are! Don’t get a dog if you refuse to bend down and pick up after your family member.You give all us responsible dog owners a bad name.

HUGS: To the staff at Nelson’s long-term care facilities. This past year of separation from our loved ones has been difficult. Your compassionate care and dedication to our loved ones is appreciated. Thank you!

