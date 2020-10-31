HUGS AND SLUGS: Great service, bad landlords

HUGS: To Phoenix Computers on Baker Street. Wonderful people there. Helpful, friendly, knowledgeable. Especially to a senior struggling with new technology. Special thanks to the 2 Scotts!!

HUGS: Sending an endless flow of hugs to one of Nelson’s finest, a true front-line superhero who treats everyone with dignity, fairness and respect. You provide service with understanding, response with compassion, performance with integrity and law enforcement with vision. Nelson is a brighter place when you are working and we thank you. You are my knight in colourful armour.

SLUGS: To landlords putting a family out of a home for December! You have made us homeless in a city with zero rentals just before winter. Thanks for that.

HUGS: To the Irish Pub (Finley’s) for following health rules. Wait staff wear masks all the time; the tables are thoroughly sanitized. Feel safe and protected as well as valued. A number of other eateries are very slack.

