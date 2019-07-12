Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To the petite blond in Superstore, in the dairy section in the afternoon on July 2nd, who stopped to let me know she thought my shaved head looked awesome. Thank you so much for taking the time to share your positivity! It was a scary thing for me to do, so hearing a compliment from a complete stranger was absolutely lovely. Thank you!

Slugs: To businesses that do not answer your phone for follow up service. You want everyone to leave messages after 20 minutes of options. Where is your service and commitment? Or do you only serve money.

Hugs: To the many businesses and individuals who contributed to the recent Royal Canadian Legion Branch #24 Silent Auction. It was a big success and the money raised will enable our branch to continue to support our community.

Hugs: To the fellow at the Sully, 06/28, who anomalously paid for the suppers for five seniors. Very much appreciated; thanks.

Hugs: To the volunteers who built and operate the Cranbrook BMX track. The BMX club hosted a wonderful and successful Canada Day Race that was free of charge to the participants. What an outstanding organization this is and a great sporting activity for the youth of Cranbrook and surrounding area. This BMX track and the organization that runs it is truly an invaluable asset to the City of Cranbrook.

Slugs: To those with automatic sprinkler systems, there is really no need to have them running. Its been raining for days, weeks even. Turn your systems off for now and SAVE WATER.

Hugs: To home owners with corner lots that mow/trim the grass right around and up to the street, around street signs and power poles. And to home owners that mow behind the back fence when it faces a street. Looks so good and makes walking there nicer and a whole lot easier. Thank you.

Slugs: Shaw. Between 9 am to 9:30 am Calgary Parade is on channel 17, blue box came on and froze my TV, could not change to a different channel or use your phone. Once the TV and phone came back I called Shaw and the wait time to speak to someone is too long.

Hugs: To Weed Warrior Frank. The information you give on what to plant is so helpful. We have been planting flowers to attract the bees and the butterflies for years now. So thank you for putting this great information as well as the pretty pictures of the flowers. We will be planting Sea Lavender for sure. Hugs to you Frank !

Hugs: Big hugs for Trent Brereton. Always a good read in our local newspaper, such wonderful information about our bodies and how they work. We can always do better with diet and exercise but there is so much we can also do the natural way. So thank you for passing on your knowledge and Hugs to you Trent!

