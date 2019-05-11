How to make friends in the Cariboo 101

Finding a place to live, settling in and navigating the demands of my new job have all been relatively easy.

The biggest obstacle – and I can’t figure it out – is how to make friends, which is strange because I am a pretty social guy.

Don’t get me wrong. I like alone time. It’s good for me, but I am beginning to get a little stir-crazy. Where are the young people? Where do they go and what do they do?

I need to know before I forget what it’s like to be exuberantly social.

I even Googled “how to make friends”. It suggested that I begin to realize my fear is in my head. Start small with people who I know (my coworkers) and take the first step, be open, and get to really know people. I should look to connect with what’s genuine and lastly, be myself.

Thanks, Google.

On the bright side, I suppose I’m learning new things about myself. Like how many episodes of Master Chef I can binge watch in a 24-hour period.

(The answer is eight, in case you were curious.)

Making friends in the city was easy. It didn’t require much; really, you just have to go out for a couple of drinks. There are always people around, and by the end of the night you will have made at least one new friend, have three new Instagram followers, and if you’re lucky, a number to save in your phone.

Even though it was extremely easy to make friends living in a city, not all of those friendships were genuine. I learned that people come and go.

Moving to a completely new place and being a complete stranger, I knew it wouldn’t be easy making new friends.

As a journalist, I am always meeting new people. It enables me to learn the most interesting attributes of those people. I learn their stories and what got them to where they are today. I find that is my favourite part about my job and it prompts me to tell their story the best that I can.

I have met a lot of people in 100 Mile House, so far. Everyone I have crossed paths with has been incredibly nice and welcoming and I can’t help but feel like I am apart of the community now.

It’s a good feeling.

I haven’t made a solid group of friends yet and that’s okay. I know that when I do meet these individuals and they become my friends – it was meant to be. They are there for a reason.

In the meantime, I will be trying to beat my personal record of how many episodes of Master Chef I can watch.

Editor’s note – This is not the personal ads section, Millar.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

