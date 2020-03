40 YEARS AGO (1980): The B.C. Buildings Corporation's final price for the old works yard on the Cariboo Highway in 100 Mile House was $95,000. Mayor Ross Marks' response was "My advice is that they should go peddle it!" Council had earlier asked the BCBC to re-examine the figure which councillors referred to as "inflated" at a previous meeting when the BCBC quotation was first discussed. According to village administrator Bob Carter, the property had been appraised "in the low $60,000 range" and was then being assessed at $30,000.