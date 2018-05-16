Hospital Auxiliary raises money towards ER equipment

Auxiliary president Marlene Connell updates the public on what the group has been up to

Marlene Connell

Observer Contributor

We have had a busy month and several highlights: first was Louis Beaulieu being chosen for the 2017 Citizen of the Year. We are very proud to have Louis as one of our hard-working volunteers.

The Auxiliary held its Annual Community Appreciation Tea in the hospital lobby, and it was great to be able to say “thank you” in person to our many organizations and individuals who support us year-round. We had a good turn out, and thanks to the many Auxilians who brought cookies and muffins for our guests.

The Lions presented us with a donation of $3,415.24 towards our purchase of the Rapid Infuser for the emergency room.

The hospital administration and staff honoured us during National Volunteer Week with a lovely spring-time-themed tea and a small gift to each of us. They thanked us for all we do for our local hospital. The Auxiliary appreciated this very thoughtful gesture.

Coralee Oakes, our local MLA, was our invited guest at our April meeting. She spoke on the need for senior residential housing and some of the issues. It was well received by our Auxiliary.

Auxiliary members always enjoy meeting the public, and our Annual Tag Day held at Walmart on May 11 and 12 was no exception. The “Red Squad” had a chance to chat with locals about what the Auxiliary does. Florence Nightingale’s birthday is the date we select every year for this fundraising event.

We are pleased to welcome our two new members. Glenda will join us in the shop and Eileen on the mobile comfort cart. On that note, we are urgently in need of more volunteers, particularly for TV hook-ups for patients. This involves one day a week for about 1.5 hours. Training is provided until you feel comfortable to take on this task on your own. You can give me a call (250-992-5893) or drop into the shop for an application form.

We are sad to lose one of our long-time volunteers, Helen. Helen has served on our executive and been a dedicated volunteer for many years. We wish Helen and her husband well in their new home, as they relocate closer to family and escape our Cariboo winters. It is not easy to fill the void left by dedicated members.

Our shop is doing well, and our buyer has outdone herself in selecting what will appeal to the residents of Quesnel. Thanks Barb! Whether it’s Mother’s Day, a birthday, new baby or a “just because” gift, we have something that will fill that spot. Drop in and visit our shop next time you are downtown.

Thank you to all who bring us clean, up-to-date magazines, pocket books and yarn for our busy knitting crew. Sales of these items go towards meeting our goals in purchasing hospital equipment.

Just a reminder we meet the first Tuesday of every month at 2 p.m. in the lower board room of the hospital. I am always available to meet with you or answer any questions you may have about the Auxiliary.

Marlene Connell is president of the Auxiliary to G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital.