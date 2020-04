Horrified at shooting of lone wolf

I want to express my horror that someone in your community chose to shoot and kill such a beautiful animal such as the wolf Takaya. He survived years on Discovery Island only to be shot down for the apparent reason of the joy of killing animals for sport. There are so many people devastated by this inhumane, cruel act that there will always be those who grieve the rest of their lives for such a gentle creature.

Marion Chalmers

Victoria

