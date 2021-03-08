Horrific planning
Mayor Staples, with so much vacant land surrounding Duncan is it really necessary to encroach on Centennial Park land to build new six-storey Duncan Manor? Plus move parking onto existing park green space?
Gary Wieb
Duncan
