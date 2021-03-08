letters

Horrific planning

Necessary to encroach on Centennial Park land to build new Duncan Manor?

Horrific planning

Mayor Staples, with so much vacant land surrounding Duncan is it really necessary to encroach on Centennial Park land to build new six-storey Duncan Manor? Plus move parking onto existing park green space?

Gary Wieb

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen

Previous story
LETTER: Few Langley residents bothered to vote in school trustee election
Next story
Opportunity for equality

Just Posted

Most Read