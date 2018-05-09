Horgan’s pipeline attitude could damage B.C. workers

Premier needs to do more homework

Once again, as usual, NDP minority government premier, John Horgan not doing his research in regards to the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

While the NDP minority B.C. government wages war against the Trans mountain pipeline expansion, it’s own employees are investors in the U.S. company behind the $7.4 billion project.

The B.C. Investment Management Corp. (BCI) which manages the pension funds for all B.C. public sector workers, owns shares in the Canadian oil and gas industry, along with shares in the U.S. oil and gas industry, including Kinder Morgan. BCI has invested 1,122,716 shares to date in Kinder Morgan, worth more than $18 million, in U.S. dollars at current pricing.

BCI manages pension investments for 569.000 British Columbian government workers, including Premier John Horgan’s pension.

The B.C. public sector pension funds is invested very heavily in the oil and gas industry, including Chevron, Exon, Suncor, Enridge, Phillips 66, to name a few.

John Horgan needs to wake up to this reality and fast before he does permanent damage to the B.C. government workers pension investments.

Just pure hypocrisy on John Horgan’s part.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan