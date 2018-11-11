Hope Secondary’s Grade 9 Slam Poetry: Bad Weather

It’s raining

hard

torrential downpour

of bad weather

him too

He is bad weather,

a storm brewing within him

He is defined by those not willing to step out

into his rain

Not looking for beauty in the lightning strikes

that are his agile movements

Not listening to the thunder

booming

as the background music to his voice

instead

he’s just bad

limited to his dictionary definition

She has a rainy reputation

a cloudy catastrophe of

one part sadness

and three parts dynasty

“always monsoon season in her world” they say

they define her

not knowing that her rain waters the

twisted willow that is her family tree

and the storm in her eye is one

filled with the desire to conquer

none of that is seen

because she is bad weather

They both find comfort in their storms,

embracing the electric current of lightning

not becoming a sunny day for anyone

Why should they?

– Darby Link

The Hope Standard will be sharing slam poetry written by students in Hope Secondary’s Grade 9 Humanities class, led by teachers Maya Araki-Hoshowski and Kim Hollman, over the next month.