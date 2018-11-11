Hope Secondary’s Grade 9 Slam Poetry: Bad Weather

It’s raining
hard
torrential downpour
of bad weather
him too
He is bad weather,
a storm brewing within him
He is defined by those not willing to step out
into his rain
Not looking for beauty in the lightning strikes
that are his agile movements
Not listening to the thunder
booming
as the background music to his voice
instead
he’s just bad
limited to his dictionary definition
She has a rainy reputation
a cloudy catastrophe of
one part sadness
and three parts dynasty
“always monsoon season in her world” they say
they define her
not knowing that her rain waters the
twisted willow that is her family tree
and the storm in her eye is one
filled with the desire to conquer
none of that is seen
because she is bad weather
They both find comfort in their storms,
embracing the electric current of lightning
not becoming a sunny day for anyone
Why should they?
– Darby Link
The Hope Standard will be sharing slam poetry written by students in Hope Secondary’s Grade 9 Humanities class, led by teachers Maya Araki-Hoshowski and Kim Hollman, over the next month.