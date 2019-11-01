Hooray for a non-smouldering fire

Attending the Halloween fireworks at Valleyview mall the other night, I was pleasantly surprised to see the bonfire constructed with a log standing seven feet high in the centre of the fire. This central combustible pillar evoked a strong stack effect that drew virtually all the pyrolized smoke/gasses from the surrounding combustibles into the flame path. This made for a very hot and efficient/clean fire that many of us were happy to gather around after the fireworks had finished.

I’m told that the local 4-H club built the fire. So my hat is off to you all for such thoughtful work.

Pat Amos

Glenora