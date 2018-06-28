Homeless need healing, not enforcement

Funds wasted on enforcement need to be re-allocated to setting up healing centres in every community

Homeless need healing, not enforcement

I spent a morning having coffee with some local RCMP members. The event was called ‘Coffee with a Cop’, and it was rewarding to say the least.

We were discussing how it doesn’t make sense to place law enforcement officers in the position of babysitting some of the troublemakers of the local homeless population. We all agreed that what is needed for this rising challenge in every community across Canada are healing centres. Much like the local Hope Farm Healing Centre on Drinkwater Road, just outside of Duncan.

When our youth are brought up with emotional, sexual, or physical abuse they need healing not the band-aid of enforcement. A child brought up under the erratic behavior of an alcoholic parent (or parents who are negligent in responsible parenting practices), needs to get to a safe learning environment where he/she can sort out those past difficult experiences and begin to rebuild a life of trust and confidence.

Homeless individuals each have their own life story which brought them to the place of possible drug addiction, depression, and unemployment. How we treat our disadvantaged is a statement of our compassion and integrity as a community. Law enforcement officers are neither skilled nor appreciative of having this challenge put on their lap. The funds wasted on enforcement need to be re-allocated to setting up healing centres in every community.

The community members who understand this vision need to galvanize a political will to push our city administrators to shift funding from police enforcement of this particular issue to building and supporting facilities where homeless can learn plumbing, electrical, construction, computer and farming skills while at the same time receiving counselling, group therapy, addiction therapy, and a general emotional/mental healing. We figured these homeless individuals would need one or two years at such healing centres, not a couple of nights in jail.

I am sharing this letter to all editors in every Canadian community because it is time we stepped up to the plate.

Bill Woollam

Duncan

Previous story
LETTER: Courtenay taxpayer says City is spending at an unsustainable rate
Next story
Special thanks to the Rotarians

Just Posted

Mel Semmler

  • 6 hours ago

 

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

  • 13 hours ago

 

Penticton Legion put into trusteeship

 

Albas: Trade war tariffs will hurt on both side of the border

  • 13 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Fletcher’s climate science facts are baseless, arrogant

    Tom Fletcher's recent column Making Sense of Climate Policy (Terrace Standard, May 31, 2018) appears to be another ill-informed attempt to continue the "doubt is our product" strategy of delaying public action toward ameliorating the accumulating effects of climate change.

  • LETTER: Money should be spent on connecting existing paths

    I was pleased to see the announcement that nearly $700,000 would be coming to Qualicum Beach from BikeBC. I was not pleased however to learn the money would be spent on building a bike path on Memorial Avenue between Crescent Road and Village Way.

  • MP McLeod reflects on recent session of Parliament

    Parliament has concluded another session and as I reflect back there were a number of issues in which all parties found common ground. From standing up for Canada when it came to fighting for NAFTA, or supporting five pieces of legislation including in my portfolio Bill C-70 an agreement on Cree Nation Governance.

  • Special thanks to the Rotarians

    Dear Editor,

  • LETTER: Tax increases difficult on fixed income

    My taxes were increased 17.5 per cent; my neighbour's by $600.

  • LETTER: Second pool would ease aquatic angst

    A new aquatic facility in Parksville to meet the needs of our expanding community of Parksville is required now.

  • LETTER: The word ‘junkie’ has no place in public discourse

    I was shocked and appalled to learn that Qualicum Beach Coun. Neil Horner made a sign that said, "Please don't give money to junkies..." and stood outside of Qualicum Foods holding it. He also used the term "junkies" during the council meeting June 18 and again in an online comment where he credited himself for scaring off the two homeless folks well known in QB stating, "The junkies are gone. You're welcome."