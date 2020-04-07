Homeless, mental health workers overpai

Homeless, mental health workers overpaid

The Cowichan Valley Mental Health Association operates various locations in the Cowichan Valley. These are their main office on Festubert Street, the needle exchange on Trunk Road, a building on York Road, to be used as the new needle exchange in the fall of 2020, and the homeless shelter on Lewis Street. All locations are monthly rentals, except the Lewis Street shelter, which has a monthly mortgage payment.

The total revenue in 2018 was $3,023,581. Total wages and benefits was $2,080,821 which is 68.8 per cent of total revenue. Total revenue for 2017 was $2,539,147. Total wages and benefits was $1,610,931 which is 63.4 per cent of total revenue. Wages and benefits increased by 29.1 per cent from 2017 to 2018. The sole purpose of these locations is to help our citizens that need help pertaining to their mental health problems, but when you see the amount of money that is paid out in wages and benefits, the only successful benefit is to the employees earning these outrageous wages and benefits. Once again common sense thrown out the door. A taxpayer funded operation without facing the facts and reality of how to manage the operation. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen