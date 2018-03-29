Homeless housing ire misplaced

As I stood under my warm shower this morning after rising from my comfortable bed and eating a modest breakfast, a feeling of sadness and depression came over me at the apparent lack of compassion among a certain section of the Parksville Qualicum Beach communities opposing the building of the project to house the homeless of our area.

It seems to me that no matter where a project to house homeless and marginalized people is proposed, there will always be those who object and send around petitions to gather opposition.

Having not been in the position of being without food and shelter, it’s hard for me to imagine walking in the shoes of the homeless with either a street or a tent to lay my head in our cold and wet winter weather or, if lucky, a shelter bed for a night or perhaps couch surf somewhere. I cannot judge why each individual is homeless but I do believe that everyone needs a place where they can be confident that they have shelter, warmth and good hygiene and sanitary conditions as a start to living a life with dignity, which we all wish for.

Teresa Cormack

Qualicum Beach