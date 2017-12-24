Hodge: Check out Charlie’s Annual Christmas Angels list

As I pen this a full-fledged snowstorm is enveloping our city. While I know many folks dread winter weather I admit to loving snow. My skiing and toboggan days are long over, but nothing adds the perfect ambiance to Christmas like snow.

With only a few days remaining until Santa arrives I have been making an effort to be well behaved, however Santa had better arrive soon as I am not sure how long I can keep up the facade. Reader response to my request for Charlie’s Christmas Angels List has been huge. Here are most of them. I will publish my list (and Tez’s) next week.

Lifetime buddy Dan Thiessen salutes Lana Caputi. “I nominate Lana Caputi for visioning and producing A Christmas Spectrum. She took a great risk emotionally and financially, but gathered over 100 performers as a community to promote Autism awareness.”

Cindy Podov (Weitzel). “My aunt Connie Bergen for helping mom and grandma, driving her around getting groceries so grandma and her family can eat. A beautiful angel looking after my mom, taking her under her wing until mom is OK to be on her own after surgery. Connie and her husband are awesome people.”

Lucille Murray submitted a huge list of angels, some of which I have printed today. She acknowledges, “My daughters, Savanna Scott and Shaina Ann Dixon, for giving me the fire of a Mother’s love to not give up, and make a way for peace for all. My new Grandson baby Hendrix, warming my heart from heaven, with teaching me that the power of love overcomes the love for power. The Diebel family for taking care of my daughter and being warm and kind and being at the birth of my grandson Hendrix. The Daniel Lewis family for giving me work, housing, and fostering me.”

Dave Bekker nominates Ron Jones.”My big brother—but more so than that. I have known Ron for over 29 years. always there for you. I could call, and have, very late at night for help. He is there. Thank you very much big brother.”

Maggie Sharpe writes, “My daughter, Jane and my son in law Jeremy from Calgary held a special party for my husband, Bob at Apple Valley One where I live. Bob lives in another residential care facility in Kelowna. I also want to thank my friends and tenants at Apple Valley One and Two for making Bob’s party a huge success.”

Dodie Bennettt writes, “It is indeed a privilege to name George Mapson as a person who has gone above and beyond to assist others. George has made and continues to make, a significant contribution for the burned out residents of Waters Edge condo complex.

“George, who is our strata president, has worked tirelessly with cheerfulness and diligence since the fire, putting in endless hours to ensure all residents stay informed of the ongoing process. To this end he has sent out 26 electronic bulletins in the 21 weeks since the fire. These bulletins are entitled Making Every Day Better at Waters Edge. George believes communication at times like these, are vital for our well being. “These electronic bulletins, complete with pictures, tell of the status of the deconstruction and reconstruction process. This keeps us all in the loop and allays much of our anxiety. In addition to these, he, and fellow “angel assistant” Charlene Hodgson, organize occasional town hall meetings. His credo is making every day better and he certainly has. It’s an honour to name him as one of Charlie’s Angels.”

Reader Hilary writes, “I have a person to put on your Angel list, but I don’t know his name. On Sunday, Dec. 10, my 97 year old friend Nancy, who has lived on Poplar Point Drive since the 1950’s, had a fall. I went outside to see if a passerby could help me to lift her back into her wheelchair. A man was jogging back from Paul’s Tomb, and I called out to him. He stopped, came in, and happily picked Nancy up and put her into the chair. He was wonderful and needs to be recognized. I hope he can be on your Angel list.”

Shirley Anderson writes, “A big thank you to my angels Karen and Bert. They walked my dog Opal twice a day for most of November when I was unable to do so.”

Rob and Alice Jefferies say, “We do hereby nominate one Theresa Hodge. Not only is she your angel Charlie, she’s everyone’s angel for the love and care she gave this year to keep our Charlie around for a few more Christmas’s, a few more birthdays, and barbeques. Theresa IS the real angel this year, and with that we all get rewarded with seeing you both for many years to come.”

Thanks Rob and Alice. Clearly I concur. Merry Christmas folks and more angels next week.

Charlie Hodge has been writing for the Capital News since the late 1970s.

