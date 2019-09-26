Hiring Oregon firm necessary for Station Street park?

I agree with Muriel Weston’s idea for 85 Station St. A mural on the wall is a great idea — sculpture of Sir John A. not so much. I love that little park just as it is and spend a fair amount of time there.

And WHAT is with an “Oregon firm hired to creatively transform it”? THAT blows my mind! Do we really have to hire workers from Oregon to redesign our little park? If you are dying to spend our tax dollars, how about doing it on something we really need such as public washrooms somewhere near Ingram and Jubilee?

Gary Wiebe

Duncan