Hijacker headline should not have included Avola

Perhaps "Highway 5 truck hijacker to remain behind bars" would have been more appropriate

Editor, The Times:

In reading a recent issue of Clearwater Times I came across the headline “Avola hijacker will stay behind bars.”

The only association this incident has with our community of Avola is that it took place on the highway near here.

Avola should not have been included in the headline!

Perhaps “Highway 5 truck hijacker to remain behind bars” would have been more appropriate.

There are currently no hijackers residing in Avola. It is a very harsh implication to place upon our community.

Kevin Deckert

Avola, B.C.

