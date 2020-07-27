letters

Highway and cars are where the taxes are

Some time ago I wrote about the reason that it is a no brainer from the word go.

Highway and cars are where the taxes are

Have just read the letters pages, from which I gathered some worth-while reading. Our Island Corridor is a bankrupt idea with a group of citizens living off the rules that have been concocted for that purpose. Some time ago I wrote about the reason that it is a no brainer from the word go. Improving the highway should have given the game away for taxes versus rail line, more vehicles per mile ergo oil, gasoline, vehicle maintenance, tires, plus repairs, licences, insurance — all taxable. Need I say more?

George Manners

Cowichan Bay

Cowichan Valley Citizen

Previous story
LETTER: Reopen Ocean Boulevard to vehicles
Next story
FOREST INK: Most juniper shrub damage likely from voles

Just Posted

Most Read