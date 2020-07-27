Some time ago I wrote about the reason that it is a no brainer from the word go.

Highway and cars are where the taxes are

Have just read the letters pages, from which I gathered some worth-while reading. Our Island Corridor is a bankrupt idea with a group of citizens living off the rules that have been concocted for that purpose. Some time ago I wrote about the reason that it is a no brainer from the word go. Improving the highway should have given the game away for taxes versus rail line, more vehicles per mile ergo oil, gasoline, vehicle maintenance, tires, plus repairs, licences, insurance — all taxable. Need I say more?

George Manners

Cowichan Bay

