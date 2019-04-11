Highlight of trip Back to Britain Pubs in Chemainus

My wife and I recently enjoyed a road trip to Vancouver Island. As always it was beautiful, but the highlight of our whole trip occurred in Chemainus.

Yes, their murals are very nice, but once we discovered the hidden gem at 9742 Chemainus Rd., we were awestruck. Right across from the Chemainus Theatre is Back to Britain Pubs. If you like vintage, wood, or anything British, you will love this explosion of creativity captured within samples of in-home style British pubs.

Mark Myers and his wife Sandy are the creators of this masterpiece, and I’ll bet many cruise by without even knowing that it’s there. You see, Mark doesn’t sell anything, but he will build you the most amazing home addition you can imagine. The best part is, it’s all done from “bits n’ bobs” as he would say in his English brogue. It’s clear that Mark’s passion of capturing old English pubs in peoples homes helps him reclaim the joys of his youth, bouncing around London’s quirkiest drinking establishments. Why else would someone pour such energy and genius into wood work?

For those of you who happen to live on Vancouver Island, and would like a unique, affordable, addition to your home, visit Mark and Sandy in Chemainus. The irony is we are planning a trip to Britain soon, and little did I know I could enjoy the same kind of ambience right in my own backyard. You can contact Mark and Sandy through their web site www.backtobritainpubs.com. I say make an appointment through the web site to go in person if you can, then make the decision to let Mark help you to get excited about your home again.

Dr. Rob and Debbie Forde

Chilliwack