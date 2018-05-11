High rises a bad fit for Parksville beach

Re: Parksville waterfront project still in the works (The NEWS, May 1).

Re: Parksville waterfront project still in the works (The NEWS, May 1).

Is this a done deal? Has this community gone to sleep? Is everyone alright with this plan for the beautiful main beach water front?

My wife and I are new residents here since October, 2017. We walk the boardwalk at the main beach and use the beach as much as possible.

We are both appalled at the idea of all these proposed seven high-rise buildings, including one 16 storeys high, that are in the planning as we speak to be built on the beach front.

These will be a huge negative to this beautiful beach and its boardwalk.

These towering buildings will block all healthy fresh sea air blowing into the downtown, taking away the carbon monoxide from all the motor vehicles as well as the wonderous view as they drive by.

Not to mention the help that the free-moving ocean breeze has on this small downtown core in hot summers.

The increased usage from all these buildings’ occupants, we think, would make this area over-crowded.

One only has to look as far as what over-development and over-usage has done to the beautiful Horne Lake. My wife and I see this as too many high buildings in a small area that do not belong on beach frontage.

Possibly remotely acceptable, if it had to be, would be two more four-storey buildings and no more. Nipping this plan in the bud would be the responsible thing to do for our next generation (my grandchildren). What is there somehow fits; more, in this case, will not be better!

Danny and Bonnie Bruner

Parksville