High gas prices aimed at discrediting carbon tax

The high gasoline prices in B.C. is a give-me. B.C. has publicly had a successful carbon tax for years. The fossil fuel corporations want to discredit that to aid the right wing political view; and that is why the pricing reasons were hidden. With strong provincial action it may become obvious to even the most obtuse and give an indication on how the right wing treats the majority.

Art Seger

Duncan